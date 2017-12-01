Dybala's agent leaves door open for Juventus exit
20 December at 14:15The agent of Juventus star Paulo Dybala has failed to rule out a possible exit from the Turin based club.
Currently 24, Dybala has scored 12 times in the Serie A this season, having made just as many starts for the Old Lady. His new agent, who happens to be his brother, had reportedly held talks with Paris-Saint Germain, but has now played that down.
In a short interview with Corriere di Torino, Dybala’s brother failed to rule out a possible exit from Juventus. He said: “I can't say anything right now because I'm not in Turin.”
While he couldn't clarify his stance about whether he has held talks with PSG or not, Juventus are irritated and unhappy with the player's attitude and that of his agent. Despite all the fuss surrounding his future, young Dybala is set to start for Juventus in today's league game against Genoa later today.
