Paulo Dybala’s brother has reportedly told PSG that he can bring his brother to the French capital, according to reports.

The situation is complicated in Turin with the Argentine right now, seeing as Juventus don’t see the 24-year-old as being untouchable.

He has benched for the last several games, and Giuseppe Marotta has now put an

150 million price tag on the talented playmaker, whom Juventus paid

30 million for two seasons ago.

The Bianconeri star began the season with twelve goals in all comps in his first two months, before adding only three more since.

The Argentine has also been targeted by Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid, among others, and the situation seems to have changed since his brother became his agent back in the summer.

Juventus know that, in order to keep building a winner, they need to sell players at a profit, the other being Alex Sandro, who is liked by Chelsea.