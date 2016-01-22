Paulo Dybala makes decision on Juventus future amid Barcelona, Real Madrid transfer links
04 April at 17:53LaLiga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are being linked with a summer move for Juventus star Paulo Dybala who is emerging as one of Europe’s most wanted strikers with Manchester City and Chelsea also believed to be admirers of La Joya.
A move to the Premier League, however, is not considered as a possible future destination for the talented striker who is said to prefer a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona, should he decide to leave Juventus at the end of the season.
The Serie A giants are doing anything they can to tie down Dybala. Juventus have offered their star a one-year contract extension with a huge pay rise. His new € 7 million-a-year would make him the second biggest earner at the J Stadium after Gonzalo Higuain.
It is believed that Dybala has already reached a contract agreement with Juventus although the two parties have failed to make any announcement yet. Juventus hope the Argentinean star will sign a contract extension until 2021, the Serie A giants are not open to sell Dybala at any price unless, of course, the player pushes to leave in the summer.
This situation is less likely to occur in case Dybala signs a contract extension before the end of the season. With just one year left before the 2018 World Cup the player could decide to stay at Juventus, provided that Argentina manage to qualify.
