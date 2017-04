LaLiga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are being linked with a summer move for Juventuswith Manchester City and Chelsea also believed to be admirers of La Joya.A move to the Premier League, however, is not considered as a possible future destination for the talented striker who is said to prefer a move to either, should he decide to leave Juventus at the end of the season.The Serie A giants are doing anything they can. Juventus have offered their star aHis new € 7 million-a-year would make him the second biggest earner at the J Stadium after Gonzalo Higuain.It is believed that Dybala has already reached a contract agreement with Juventus although the two parties have failed to make any announcement yet., the Serie A giants are not open to sell Dybala at any price unless, of course, the player pushes to leave in the summer.This situation is less likely to occur in case Dybala signs a contract extension before the end of the season. With just one year left before the 2018 World Cup the player could decide to stay at Juventus , provided that Argentina manage to qualify.