Yet, as things stand, it looks like Dybala is only elite in Italy, a context where he can be rather inconsistent anyway. Last night’s 3-0 loss to Real Madrid only further proved that the Argentine disappears once big European games appear on the horizon.



He was nowhere to be seen in Cardiff, and wasn’t involved at all last night, before being yellow-carded for a dive, and sent off for a tackle that made no sense.

Dominant in Italy, struggling in Europe, recently dropped by Argentina. Where does Dybala go from here?

@NicolaBalice

Remember how the season started, with the Argentine getting to double figures very quickly, only to flop at Barcelona as Juventus lost 3-0 there?Things seemed to be on the up for the Argentine in recent times, the 24-year-old scoring four goals in three games - including the winner against Tottenham - and then adding another in the recent 3-1 win over Milan, taking his total for the season to 22 goals in 38 games in all comps.