Paulo Dybala has imposed himself as one of the best players in the world. The Argentinean striker is in the form of his life and has been putting down amazing performances both in Europe and in Italy. His brace against Barcelona has made him become one of the most wanted players in the world but the former Palermo star is also being decisive for Juve in Serie A. Today he has netted a stunning free kick goal helping Juventus to double their lead against Crotone. If the Old Lady beats the relegation candidates today, she will celebrate her 6successive Serie A title.