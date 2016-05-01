Dybala set to become the world’s most expensive player as Real Madrid prepare offer to sign Juve star
25 March at 20:00Real Madrid are ready to splash the cash for Juventus star Paulo Dybala who is also on the radars of the Merengues’ hatred rivals Barcelona. According to a report of Diario Gol, however, the player would prefer to move to the Santiago Bernabeu as he does not want to repeat the same rivalry he has with Lionel Messi in Argentina. The duo is on very good terms but Dybala knows he needs to play in a different club than his compatriot is he wants to emerge as one of the best footballers in the world.
With 14 goals and 7 assists in 32 appearances with Juventus so far this season, Dybala is one of Europe’s hottest commodities although Juventus are confident that La Joya will soon pen a new € 7-million-a-year deal with the club.
The Spanish news outlet, however, claims Real Madrid are ready to offer as much as € 80 million to sign him from Juventus in the summer. That would not make Dybala the most expensive player in the history of the game as Manchester United had to pay € 105 million to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus last summer.
Real Madrid, however, are also planning to add some bonuses to their offer with the final transfer fee that would be set in the region of € 125 million. That would make Dybala become the most expensive player in the world. As long as we know, however, Juventus would prefer to keep the Argentinean star rejecting the chance to complete the second world-record sale in the last 12 months.
