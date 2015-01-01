Dybala shines for Juve and sends a message to Barcelona
09 September at 20:20Juve's star striker Paulo Dybala had this to say to Premium Sport after their 3-0 win versus Chievo: "The squad was already winning when I came on so there was much more space. Everyone did well and we fully deserved the three points. I feel great but I was a little tired from the trip (from Argentina). Barcelona? We know that this will be a crucial month for us as this will be the first of three crucial months. This is where we will find out what we can do this season. We respected Chievo and we played a great game, now we want to do well in Barcelona".
Dybala then also added to Sky Sport (via ilBianconero): " I tried to help out the squad with my play. Chievo slowly started moving up the pitch as they were getting dangerous. Once we scored the second goal then things became easier for us. We did well today and ran a lot, we are now focused on Tuesday. It will be a great game but a complicated one too. Barcelona? They lost Neymar but they are still amazing. They have the best players in the world but we also have good ones too. We want to get a result....".
Go to comments