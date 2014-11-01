A recent quote from Paulo Dybala seems to indicate that he may be turning down Real Madrid after all.

Recently linked to a move to the Bernabeu, the Juventus star followed up a top performance in last night’s Coppa Italia victory over Atalanta with a suggestive quote.

Speaking of club legend Alessandro Del Piero, the 23-year-old had this to say:

“I watched the video of Del Piero’s retirement back in training this summer.

“The J Stadium’s send-off was very moving: it would be the best to be loved in that way. It doesn't only depend on me, but I'm very happy here”.

This comes just a day after it was confirmed that his agent would be in Turin soon to sign a new deal.

