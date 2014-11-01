Dybala snubs Real: 'Being loved like Del Piero would be the best'
12 January at 10:55A recent quote from Paulo Dybala seems to indicate that he may be turning down Real Madrid after all.
Recently linked to a move to the Bernabeu, the Juventus star followed up a top performance in last night’s Coppa Italia victory over Atalanta with a suggestive quote.
Speaking of club legend Alessandro Del Piero, the 23-year-old had this to say:
“I watched the video of Del Piero’s retirement back in training this summer.
“The J Stadium’s send-off was very moving: it would be the best to be loved in that way. It doesn't only depend on me, but I'm very happy here”.
This comes just a day after it was confirmed that his agent would be in Turin soon to sign a new deal.
Dybala’s frustrations at earning less than team-mate Gonzalo Higuain are to be solved by offering him a 5 million a year deal, one worth 7m in his last season.
A few weeks ago, the Juventus star looked close to signing a new deal, at least until The Sun began reporting (via Tribal Football) that Real Madrid were ready to spend as much as €90 million for Dybala, even offering Alvaro Morata as part of the swap.
Dybala scored 19 Serie A goals last season, adding nine assists, quite the coup for a €30m transfer from Palermo.
