Dybala: 'This goal helps my confidence. We will have to be better at Wembley'

Paulo Dybala spoke to Sky Sport after the Lazio-Juventus (0-1 full time) game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Goal? It is an important goal for my confidence. I want to keep on working hard in these coming months as I want to be decisive for my team. It was an important three points considering our opponents. It wasn't a pretty game and both sides defended well. At the end, the goal did arrive but a 0-0 draw would've also been okay for us. I didn't know how long I was going to play tonight since I just got back and we will be playing an important game on Wednesday against Tottenham. Allegri asked me how I felt and I told him that I felt great physically speaking. Wembley? Against Tottenham we will have to be much better since this Juve probably wouldn't be strong enough to come away with the needed result at Wembley. We have to be much more aggressive right from the get go. Lazio were coming off a long game against AC Milan and we were fresh in the second half, so we took advantage of this...".