Dybala to Man Utd? Latest exclusive updates
28 December at 10:15Juventus star Paulo Dybala is being linked with a move to Manchester United in the January transfer window. No doubt the Argentinean is going through tough times at Juventus as Allegri has benched him for the last three Serie A games.
The Old Lady, however, do not want to sell their star in January even if the player has no space in Allegri’s new 4-3-3 system.
Our reporter from Turin Nicola Balice provides us some exclusive updates regarding the possible move to Dybala at Manchester United.
Juventus are not open to sell the talented striker in the upcoming transfer window, not to mention that figures that are emerging from England are not even close to Juventus’ potential asking price. The Old Lady will never sell Dybala for a fee close to € 70/80 million and in January the player won’t be leaving at any price, that’s for sure.
The situation could change at the end of the season but right now Juventus have no intention to sell the player in January.
Real Madrid and Barcelona are also said to be interested in La Joya but Juventus have already told potential suitors that Dybala will go nowhere in the winter transfer window.
