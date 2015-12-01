Dybala to Real Madrid: latest updates
18 December at 20:02Paulo Dybala started off this new season with a bang but things have been much slower of late. He has had a hard time to find the back of the net for Allegri's team as some doubts are now present. It is not a secret that Real Madrid and Florentino Perez are looking for some offensive help as Dybala is one of his top targets. Dybala has recently been a substitute for the Bianconeri as Allegri has preferred to go with Higuain-Mandzukic and Cuadrado/Douglas Costa.
According to Don Balon, considering the fact that Dybala isn't a starter with Juve at the moment and he isn't a starter with the Argentine national team either, Florentino Perez now has doubts about this potential signing. He doesn't seem to consider Dybala ready to play for a huge club like Real Madrid as he is looking for big time players. Harry Kane and Mauro Icardi seem to be ahead of Dybala in Perez's books as time will tell....
