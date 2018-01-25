Dybala visits Messi’s ‘guru’ to recover in time for Spurs clash
25 January at 10:40Juventus star Paulo Dybala is out of action with a muscle injury but reports in Italy claim the Argentinean is doing anything he can to recover in time for next month’s Champions League clash against Tottenham.
As of today, it’s hard to believe that the Argentinean will recover in time for the Allianz Stadium clash on the 13th of February but Dybala is reportedly doing anything he can to make it happen.
According to Tuttosport, La Joya has recently visited the ‘guru’ of Lionel Messi, an Italian medic living in Friuli. His name is Giuliano Poser and he is one of the most renowned sporting doctor in the world.
Dybala wants to leave nothing to chance and is taking care of every small detail of his physical shape to recover in time for the Tottenham clash.
The next ten days will be decisive to know whether Dybala will make it to recover in time for the opening Champions League clash against Spurs.
