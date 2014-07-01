If reports are to be believed, Paulo Dybala wants Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano to join him at the Turin based club.

Dybala featured against the Catalans in their Champions League group stage clash some days ago and it is believed that a lot of Juventus players are friends with Barcelona. One of them in Dybala, who shares a healthy relationship with Mascherano, being Argentina national side teammates.

It is believed that Dybala has already spoken to Mascherano about the possibility of joining the Old Lady and the defender has already taken up the decision of leaving Barcelona at the end of the season. Mascherano has failed to rule out a move to Italy.

The example of Dani Alves, who left Barcelona to join Juve two seasons ago, could play a role in convincing the 33-year-old. It is said that Juve are looking for an established to play alongside Andrea Barzagli and Georgio Chiellini and they see Mascherano as that player.

The decision won’t displease Messi, who is increasingly convinced that Mascherano won’t stay at Barcelona and the 30-year-old will be happy to see the defender play at another top European club.

