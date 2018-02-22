'Dying of laughter': Pallotta reacts to Uefa investigation
04 May at 16:49Roma President James Pallotta has reacted to Uefa’s decision to open an investigation after his interviews in the post-match of Roma-Liverpool.
Roma were eliminated by Liverpool through a 7-6 on aggregate but the giallorossi were denied two clear penalties in the return leg at the Olimpico on Wednesday.
“VAR is needed, this was especially shown today. It's embarrassing that things like this can happen in the Champions League, such an important competition. Without VAR, everything turns into a joke. What we saw is unacceptable, as everybody except the referees seemed to notice the situations. VAR is needed for the future”, Pallotta said after the Olimpico tie on Wednesday.
“I am surprised by this decision”, Pallotta told Ansa.
“I think Uefa’s conduct is rather inappropriate. What I think about the investigation? I am Dying of laugher. Local authorities, CONI and the municipality of Roma have guaranteed an organization that I have never seen in any other sporting event. We couldn’t be more proud of our fans and of our city.”
