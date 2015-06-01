Croatian side Dynamo Zagreb are planning on making a loan move for Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic. The Daily Mail reports that the 20-year-old Serbian, who was Jurgen Klopp’s first signing after he took over at Anfield in October 2015, has been under observation by Zagreb for some time and that they will make him a priority target after they missed out on Andrija Zivkovic from Benfica.





Speaking to Serbian outlet Blic (via the Daily Mail) , club adviser Zdravko Mamic explained that; “I wanted to bring Andrija Zivkovic in from Benfica for €5million, but I failed; now I want to get Marko Grujic from Liverpool on loan.”

Grujic was in the Liverpool Under 23 side that took on and beat Chelsea on Monday night and now it’s believed that Klopp will allow the youngster, who has been blighted by injury since his arrival on Merseyside, to go out on-loan to gain more first-team experience.