Dzeko admits he doesn’t regret Chelsea move after Roma win against Barça
11 April at 14:00Roma star Edin Dzeko was one of the best players on the pitch yesterday night as Roma had the better of Barcelona in an historical 3-0 win at the Stadio Olimpico. The Bosnian striker netted the opener in the first half and was fouled by Gerard Piqué to be awarded a penalty kick scored by Daniele De Rossi in the second half.
Dzeko came close to joining Chelsea in the January transfer window but the player eventually decided to snub a move to the Premier League to remain at the stadio Olimpico.
“It was not easy to achieve such result”, Dzeko said.
“I remained here and I am happy. I think the club is happy as well. I don’t know how much money I rejected but money is not important.”
“We played with a three-man defence for the first time and it went very well. I’ve never seen Barcelona struggling as much, now I am looking forward to playing the semi-finals with this Roma side.”
