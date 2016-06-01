Roma striker Edin Dzeko has revealed that he misses former giallorossi boss Luciano Spalletti, who is now in charge at Inter Milan.

Dzeko, now 31, scored as many as 33 times under Spalletti last season and helped Roma finish second, four points behind Juventus. This season he has found the back of the net only thrice under Eusebio di Francesco.

In a recent interview , Dzeko was asked about Spalletti and Walter Sabatini, the man responsible for bringing him to Roma from Manchester City. The Bosnian admitted that he misses Spalletti. He said: “It was tough with him for me, especially in the beginning. Sometimes I played, sometimes I didn’t. Thanks to him, I became the top goalscorer and that is good for everyone. The same is being seen with Mauro Icardi.”

About Spalletti, Dzeko said: “It he who brought me to Italy but when he went, I was very sad. Then, Monchi came and brought other good players and I am happy again.”

Kaustubh Pandey(Kaus_Pandey17)