With #Roma waiting to travel to Genova for Wednesday’s match against Sampdoria, following last night’s draw with Inter, the club has remained in Milano. Sky Sport Italia is reporting that Edin #Dzeko met with his agent on Monday evening to discuss the links to #Chelsea — Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio) January 22, 2018

Sky Sport Italia is reporting that Roma striker Edin Dzeko met with his agent in Milan on Monday night. The two were undoubtedly discussing his anticipated move to Chelsea, which has picked up tremendous momentum over the past 48 hours.Dzeko is Irfan Redžepagić’s highest profile client, so it’s no surprise the Bosnian was willing to travel to meet with his fellow countryman on short notice.After starting in Sunday’s match, the question of Dzeko’s availability for Wednesday’s is in serious doubt.