Džeko, Emerson, Nainggolan, Silva: Monchi discusses Roma’s transfer campaign

Roma sporting director Monchi addressed the media during the official presentation of new left-back, Jonathan Silva. Here is what the former Sevilla transfer guru had to say:



“Silva? He is a player that we know well, given that he has had a fantastic career so far in Argentina and Portugal. He has the characteristics we were looking for in a left-back and he will be useful to Di Francesco.



“Overall, our market went well and was perfectly balanced. Emerson, Castan, Nura and Moreno left, but they did not play that often anyway. We did what we were able to, even if we could have done some things a little bit better. I will continue my work here, but these first few months have been important for me in order to get to know the club better. I’m not looking for an alibi – I’m working for the good of Roma.



“Do I expect more from leaders such as Strootman and Nainggolan? We cannot be happy with fifth place in the standings, but we must work to find solutions rather than look to make individual people guilty. I’m 100% convinced that the whole team knows that they must improve.



“When I said last summer that I’m here to win and not to sell, it was to protect the club. Now’s the time to shut up and work hard, giving everything we have to take Roma to where the fans want us to be.”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)