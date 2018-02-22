Dzeko explains why he doesn’t regret Chelsea move

Roma star Edin Dzeko was close to joining Chelsea this past January but the Bosnian striker eventually decided to snub a move to South West London to remain at the stadio Olimpico.



The former Manchester City ace netted Roma’s winner against Shakhtar Donetks yesterday night allowing the giallorossi to qualify for the Champions League quarter finals for the first time in ten years.



Talking to Premium Sport shortly after the final whistle Dzeko could not hide his happiness for the achievement he reached alongside the rest of his teammates.



“I didn’t want to leave to play these games. The season is about playing games like this one. We did something that Roma has been missing since ten years. I am proud to face the best teams in the word with Roma. We deserved to qualify and I don’t care about our next opponent. We can compete with anybody”, the 30-year-old said.



