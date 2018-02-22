Dzeko: ‘How Roma can beat Barcelona’
20 March at 19:48Roma striker Edin Dzeko spoke to di Novi List to discuss his team’s chances of defeating Barcelona during their Champions League last-16 clash.
“Barcelona are favoured not only against us but also in terms of winning this seasons Champions League. If we once again play as a team, we could achieve something positive. It was thanks to the whole team that we managed to reach the quarter-finals, not just one player. I was proud to have been part of the team. The job of an attacker is to score and I am happy to have been part of the team’s success”.
Roma will be the firm underdogs going into the game against Barcelona who are without doubt one of the best teams in world football.
The Italian giants will need in-form and in-demand goalkeeper Alisson to be in top form against the likes of Lionel Messi and co if they are to pull of an upset against Ernesto Valverde’s side.
