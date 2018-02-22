Dzeko slams referee after Roma defeat against Barcelona

Roma star Edin Dzeko talked to Premium Sport shortly after the final whistle of Barcelona-Roma. The giallorossi lost for 4-1 at the Nou Camp and it’s going to be extremely tough for them to qualify for the semi-finals.



“We tried to hurt Barcelona, pressing the high the pitch”, the Bosnian said. “It’s hard to accept the result especially because we made three own goals.”



The Serie A side complained for a penalty kick that was not allowed in their first half.

“The penalty would have changed the game”, Dzeko said.



“The referee should have had more personality and give us the penalty. You have to be brave enough to give a penalty against Barcelona. We have both qualified for the quarter finals and we deserved that. We know they are a better team than us and we know they can hurt if we make those mistakes. Now we have to focus on Fiorentina and then on the return tie.”

