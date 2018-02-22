Dzeko: Two matches against Liverpool 'most important' for Roma this season
23 April at 17:40AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko has stressed the two-legged semi-final clash against Liverpool in the Champions League will be the two “most important games of the season” for Giallorossi.
The Serie A outfit made it to the last four of the European competition after eliminating La Liga leaders Barcelona. Meanwhile, the Merseyside club knocked out newly crowned Premier League winners Manchester City.
Liverpool scored five goals against Pep Guardiola’s side. Dzeko stressed that scoring five goals against his former club shows that Jurgen Klopp’s men will be tough to beat.
“They are going to be the most important games of the season. In 180 minutes we can get to the final, which is something we all dream about. But it's not going to be an easy task given that Liverpool are a strong team with a coach who likes aggressive football, just like us,” Dzeko told UEFA’s official website.
“I didn't watch the game against Manchester City because we were playing on the same day at the same time. I only saw the result, and I'm sure that what they did against Manchester City isn't something just any team can achieve. A Liverpool side that scores five goals against Manchester City aren't easy opponents.”
