Džeko was right to snub Chelsea move
11 April at 22:00How very different things could have been for Edin Džeko this season. Indeed, if reports are to be believed, the Bosnian was details away from leaving Roma during the January transfer window to join Chelsea. While he could be forgiven for looking back on those events and thinking about how fortunate he is to have stayed in Italy, it seems he would rather completely wipe those events from his memory:
“It wasn’t easy, but I stayed here and I am very happy to be here. I think the club is glad too. Let’s not talk about the move. Money doesn’t matter. This was the best, but even better may well be yet to come. It proved we can play against anyone, as Barcelona are such a strong side. We put three goals past them and could have had more. I have never seen Barcelona struggle so much. We pressed them constantly from the first minute.”
In football, some things are meant to be and there is absolutely no doubt about the fact Džeko dodged a bullet in January by opting not to sign for The Blues, who have struggled to hit any kind of form since the turn of the year. The Giallorossi, on the other hand, now find themselves within touching distance of reaching the UEFA Champions League final.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
