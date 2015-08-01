€ 100m Man Utd, Arsenal target 'wants Torino stay'

Arsenal and Manchester United are said to be interested in signing Torino striker Andrea Belotti who is the current Serie A leading scorer and has recently signed a contract extension with a € 100 million release clause.



Belotti moved to Torino from Palermo in summer 2015 for just € 8 million (which is just as much as AC Milan spent for Luiz Adriano that same summer) and has managed 24 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions with the granata.



​Italian media believe Torino won’t sell their star striker for less than his release clause which can only be activated by foreign clubs.



Today’s edition of Tuttosport claims the Italy striker claimed: “Of course I want to stay at Torino. I’d like to stay and I want to stay, let the Torino fans know”. The contract of the 23-year-old expires in 2021 and Belotti is set to stay at his current club for one more season at least.

