€ 25m Man Utd target could move to Inter in swap deal
05 August at 11:26Manchester United could miss out on one of their summer targets as Inter are determined to seal the transfer of Psg star Serge Aurier.
The Cote d’Ivoire International has a € 25 million price-tag and has already demanded to leave Paris in the summer.
Aurier is believed to have agreed personal terms with Manchester United but according to Tuttosport, Inter are still hopeful to sign the 24-year-old.
The Italian paper claims Inter would be open to sign Aurier after the 15th of August.
The Serie A giants, in fact, have two slots for non-EU players left but they are going to use one of them to register the signing of Brazilian starlet Dalbert.
Inter want to see if there is any other option available in terms of non-EU players before signing the versatile full-back who has a French passport that, however, is only valid in France.
Psg are open to sell the player and Inter could lower Aurier’s price-tag including Joao Mario in a potential swap deal.
