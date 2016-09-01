€ 70 million Arsenal target reveals exit plan as Juventus join race to sign him
06 February at 21:10No secret that Lyon star Alexandre Lacazette is one of Arsenal’s long-time targets as the Gunners made several offers to sign the Frenchman last summer, though the Ligue1 side rejected every offer they received for the talented striker.
According to reports in France, Lacazette is negotiating a contract extension with his club and if he agrees to terms on a new deal, a € 70 million release clause will be included in his contract. Lacazette’s current deal expires in 2019 and the striker is still attracting the interest of the best European clubs out there having netted 21 goals in 25 appearances so far this season.
L’Equipe also claims that Juventus have joined Arsenal in race to sign the 25-year-old striker who could sign a new contract with Lyon before leaving Lyon in the summer. Lyon, in fact, are aware that the player is destined to join a bigger European club and want to sell him for a congruous offer.
The player has recently released an interview with Canal Football Club revealing that he could be leaving Lyon in the summer.
“I think the right moment has come. I think this will be the moment to change and try other things. I want to progress both personally and in footballing terms. I will work hard and I hope good opportunities will come.”
Share on