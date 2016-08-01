A team-mate of Kylian M'Bappe's has provided the teenage sensation with a ringing endorsement.



M’Bappe has been at the centre of quite the transfer speculation since news emerged that Manchester City were willing to spend

100

million on him.

Other clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, are also known to be interested.

“Am I afraid for him? No, I know he’s a clever kid,”

“He’s got a good head on his shoulders. Football isn’t a science, we can never guarantee anything, but if he doesn’t let it get to him, if he stays serious, he’ll go very far.”

Germain, 26, has himself had a very good campaign, notching nine Ligue 1 goals to M’Bappe’s 12.

“I can’t say that he’ll certainly be an amazing player, but he’s got a 95% chance of doing so.

“He’s surrounded by the right people, he’s clever, there’s no reason why he should have a bad career. When there’s a little bit of intelligence there, it’s simpler”.