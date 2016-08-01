€100m Man City target has '95% chance' of being great
11 April at 14:14A team-mate of Kylian M'Bappe's has provided the teenage sensation with a ringing endorsement.
M'Bappe has been at the centre of quite the transfer speculation since news emerged that Manchester City were willing to spend €100 million on him.
Other clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, are also known to be interested.
“Am I afraid for him? No, I know he’s a clever kid,” Valere Germain told So Foot (via Le10Sport).
“He’s got a good head on his shoulders. Football isn’t a science, we can never guarantee anything, but if he doesn’t let it get to him, if he stays serious, he’ll go very far.”
Germain, 26, has himself had a very good campaign, notching nine Ligue 1 goals to M’Bappe’s 12.
“I can’t say that he’ll certainly be an amazing player, but he’s got a 95% chance of doing so.
“He’s surrounded by the right people, he’s clever, there’s no reason why he should have a bad career. When there’s a little bit of intelligence there, it’s simpler”.
