Kylian M’Bappe has made it very clear that he won’t sign for a club if he doesn’t play.

The young Monaco striker is being pursued by the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and PSG, but sounds very, very grounded when he is talking about his future.

“I’ll make a decision according to my career plans,”

“I’m at an age where I need to play. This factor is of capital importance. Beyond that, there’s the family aspect.”

M’Bappe has scored 26 goals all season, taking Europe by storm with goals in each of his first four Champions League knockout games, helping eliminate Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

“This year was one of discovery, and now comes the most important stage: the affirmation.

“And I want to take the time to do it well. And I’ll be the only person to make a decision. And I won’t be forced to go anywhere”.