Kylian M’Bappe has made some

The Monaco star became, at 18 years and 140 days of age, the youngest player to ever score in a Champions League semi-final.

Real Madrid and Manchester United have been linked to the French star, with a recent report from Marca indicating that an

100 million offer had been made for him.

Manchester City were also believed to be ready to spend a huge amount on the youngster.

“I was expecting that!” he reacted to a journalist who asked him in the J Stadium’s mixed zone.

“As I’ve said, there are two, three matches left.

“I’ve been concentrated all season. There are three matches left to perform, then I’ll have two and a half months to know what I will do.

“The summer window is long, I will have the time to think about my future.

“This club [Monaco] has given me all its confidence, I need to give back a title at least”.