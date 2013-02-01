€100m Real, Man United target will decide future this summer
10 May at 10:10Kylian M’Bappe has made some interesting statements about his future.
The Monaco star became, at 18 years and 140 days of age, the youngest player to ever score in a Champions League semi-final.
Real Madrid and Manchester United have been linked to the French star, with a recent report from Marca indicating that an €100 million offer had been made for him.
Manchester City were also believed to be ready to spend a huge amount on the youngster.
“I was expecting that!” he reacted to a journalist who asked him in the J Stadium’s mixed zone.
“As I’ve said, there are two, three matches left.
“I’ve been concentrated all season. There are three matches left to perform, then I’ll have two and a half months to know what I will do.
“The summer window is long, I will have the time to think about my future.
“This club [Monaco] has given me all its confidence, I need to give back a title at least”.
@EdoDalmonte
