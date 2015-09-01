€100m Serie A striker would snub Man Utd in favour of a move to Chelsea
01 May at 15:23Chelsea and Manchester United have emerged as mayor contenders for Torino star striker Andrea Belotti who has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract with the Serie A side.
Belotti’s release clause can only be activated by foreign clubs which makes a possible move to any other Serie A club almost impossible.
According to a report of the Daily Star, the Italy striker would opt for a move to the Stamford Bridge in the summer rejecting a chance to play for Manchester United under José Mourinho.
"The World Cup is the dream for any player, just like the Champions League”, Belotti told Sky Sport Italia in a recent interview.
The Blues are going to qualify for Europe’s elite competition next season whilst Manchester United are still in race to qualify for the Champions League although they sit 5th in the table. José Mourinho’s side, however, can still qualify for the best European competition for clubs winning the Europa League.
Will it be enough to convince Belotti to move to the Old Trafford?
