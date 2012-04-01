Toutes les rumeurs sont infondées, je suis toujours Colchonero. Mon orientation sera etablie apres discussion avec mon Conseiller Sportif — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) May 26, 2017

Antoine Griezmann has shot down reports indicating that he’d already agreed to a move to Manchester United.The Red Devils target has increasingly been linked to an €100 million move to Old Trafford, but recently tweeted a denial on Twitter, in French.“All the rumours [linking me to Manchester United] are unfounded. I am still a Colchonero.“My future plans will be determined after I discuss things with my advisor”.

It recently emerged that Manchester United were offering the 26-year-old superstar massive wages of €14 million a year, more than the €10 million that Atletico won’t raise.

United are also happy to pay the €100m release clause for the French international. Griezmann recently fuelled speculation by claiming that his “future [will be] decided within two weeks” and that he had “a 7/10 chance of staying at Atletico, and a 6/10 chance of going to Manchester United”.



