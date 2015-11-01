Thomas Lemar rejected Arsenal, Coach Arsene Wenger has revealed.

The Gunners made a later €100 million offer for the talented winger, who recently scored in France’s 4-0 humbling of the Netherlands.

It looks like Lemar preferred to consider other options, especially with so many Monaco stars leaving the Louis II Stadium this summer - including Kylian Mbappe, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy.

"The player has chosen to stay at Monaco," Wenger told beIN SPORTS.

"I know we live in an era of transparency but at some stage, to respect everybody, you have to not talk too much about that.

"You have to respect what happens on the negotiation side."

This may explain why Wenger recently claimed that Alexis Sanchez’s move to Manchester City “was not very close” - despite the fact that the Gunners had accepted City’s €65m offer for the Chilean, but on the condition that they could replace him in the same window.

Lemar has smashed in 16 goals over the last two Ligue 1 seasons, making him a star ready to go to the next level. He played a key role as the Principality side made it to the Champions League semi-finals, and won the Ligue 1 title.