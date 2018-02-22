Gary Neville has an interesting perspective on Manchester United.

The former defender, now a respected TV pundit, believes that the Red Devils should drop both Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez.

We’re talking over €150 million’s worth in terms of player value, but the analyst has a strong point.

Writing on Twitter after the Red Devils were beaten at home by lowly West Brom, Neville replied to a fan:

“You watched them [Pogba and Sanchez] recently! If they play hope they play well but you couldn’t argue against Rashford , Martial , Mata , Lingard etc in front of them!”



The Red Devils have a hot date with Tottenham this weekend, with a place in the FA Cup final at stake.

The rumour mill is rife with reports of Pogba leaving. The Frenchman bounced back in emphatic style against Manchester City recently, scoring a key brace as the Red Devils came from behind to win 3-2.

Sanchez has, for his part, scored only twice in nine games since joining from Arsenal in January.



