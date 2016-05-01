Newcastle have joined the race to sign another French player. This time, the Express claim that the Magpies want Kevin Gameiro, who looks to be surplus to requirements at Atletico Madrid.

Sold to Atleti for over

35 million in the summer of 2016, the Frenchman looked to have started hot by netting 12 goals in Liga action in his first season, but has found himself being increasingly benched by Coach Diego Simeone.

Only starting 21 games last season, he’s only been on the teamsheet seven times this time round, still scoring four times.

The former PSG and Lorient man is reportedly worth

8m

to Atletico, who recently welcomed back Diego Costa.

The 30-year-old French international wants to change scenery, and recently expressed his frustration at his plight.

“At the moment I’m giving everything for the team, I'm fine here and we'll see what happens in January,” Gameiro told Marca.

“It’s normal to be much happier when you are scoring goals and contributing to the team.”

€1