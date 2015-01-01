Lazar Markovic is being targeted by Fiorentina,

The British paper exclusively reports that the Serbian midfielder - who has been a flop at Anfield - has met with the Viola in order to discuss a move.

Having struggled to impose himself in Liverpool, the former Benfica man has been loaned out on numerous occasions, including a recent move to Hull City.

Acquired for 25 million during the summer of 2014, the midfielder was able to score twice for Hull City in 12 Premier League games, but is not considered to be part of Jurgen Klopp’s future plans.

Liverpool are reported to want £16 million (

m) for the 23-year-old, and have left Markovic from their pre-season summer tour, likely in the expectation that Markovic will leave.

