€20m ex-Chelsea winger wants to leave Juve, offered to Inter
26 July at 17:20
Juan Cuadrado would leave Juventus as soon as possible if he could, according to sources.
The Colombian star has enjoyed a strong season at Juventus, having been acquired from Chelsea for €20 million last summer.
Trouble is, the Bianconeri have bought Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi, two fellow wing players who are set to reduce him to a secondary role.
Recently meeting with Inter to discuss Matias Vecino, Cuadrado’s agent, Alessandro Lucci, also offered the Colombian to them.
Juventus don’t want to lose the winger - who scored two goals in Serie A action last season – to a fellow Serie A side, with Milan also known to be interested in Cuadrado.
The former Fiorentina star – who was bought for a massive €34m by Chelsea back in 2014, only to fail to make an impact at Stamford Bridge – would not be a likely move if the Nerazzurri signed Keita Balde and failed to ditch either Juan Cuadrado or Ivan Perisic.
The Colombian star has enjoyed a strong season at Juventus, having been acquired from Chelsea for €20 million last summer.
Trouble is, the Bianconeri have bought Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi, two fellow wing players who are set to reduce him to a secondary role.
Recently meeting with Inter to discuss Matias Vecino, Cuadrado’s agent, Alessandro Lucci, also offered the Colombian to them.
Juventus don’t want to lose the winger - who scored two goals in Serie A action last season – to a fellow Serie A side, with Milan also known to be interested in Cuadrado.
The former Fiorentina star – who was bought for a massive €34m by Chelsea back in 2014, only to fail to make an impact at Stamford Bridge – would not be a likely move if the Nerazzurri signed Keita Balde and failed to ditch either Juan Cuadrado or Ivan Perisic.
Go to comments