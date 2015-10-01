Domenico Berardi rejected a move to Juventus last summer.

It has been confirmed that the scorer of 51 Serie A goals was approached by the Bianconeri at the end of the 2015-2016 season (where he scored seven league goals) with a move to Turin in mind.

Sassuolo CEO Andrea Carnevali

“Berardi? He was co-owned by Juventus, then we decided to make an important investment and buy 100% of his rights.

“Juventus tried to bring him back, there was already an agreement with the Bianconeri to make him leave at the end of last season.

“His decision was key to his staying [at Sassuolo]”.

Berardi had been co-owned by the Bianconeri beforehand, but the Emilians acquired him for €10 million in 2015.



Inter Milan tried to butt in and take him away, but the move never came to pass,