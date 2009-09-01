Giannelli Imbula is being linked to a move to Monaco,

The French outlet claim that the 24-year-old could join as early as tomorrow.

The Stoke City man joined the Potters for

24 million last summer, but has failed to live up to expectations despite shining in his time at Porto.

Mark Hughes made it clear back in May that the midfielder was struggling, but that the Midlands side was hoping to coax his talent out of him.

"He's a good player and that's why we invested the money we did and we feel there's more to come from a football point of view and we will do our best to bring that out,”

"But at the moment there's players ahead of him."

The former Milan target played 76 games for Marseille in all competitions, scoring three times before he joined Porto for the 2015-2016 season.

The former French U21 international only managed nine starts last season, and Footmercato claim that Monaco’s offer is a chance for Stoke to cut their losses.