€25m Everton and Newcastle target confirms Juve interest
22 April at 09:50Sampdoria star Dennis Praet is one of Serie A’s most exciting midfielders. The Belgium starlet has imposed himself as one of the most interesting players in Serie A this season and several clubs have been linked with welcoming his services at the end of the season.
Praet joined Sampdoria for € 10 million in summer 2016 and has a € 25 million release clause included in his contract.
Juventus, Everton and Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing him and the player has confirmed the interest of the Serie A giants.
“If Juve are monitoring me I can only be happy. They are a top club, the best one in Italy. Their interest make me happy but at the moment I have full focus on Sampdoria”, the Belgian told Il Corriere dello Sport.
“Said that, there are many strong footballers at Sampdoria this season. I’m satisfied about my performances this season even if I didn’t make as much assists as I was used to and I have yet to score one goal this season. When I was playing for Anderlecht I scored ten goals each season.”
