Lazio star Sergej Milikovic-Savic isn’t going to Juventus, denying recent reports on that front.

“Juventus? It's just speculation,” the Aquile midfielder told Sky Sport Italia (

“The same goes for any move to La Liga. I prefer Serie A”.

Scorer of three Serie A goals and the provider of as many assists, the 21-year-old was rumoured to be the subject of enough interest from Juventus to justify a €25 million pricetag from owner Claudio Lotito.

In fact, Savic went on to claim that he had major ambitions with Lazio.

“I want to qualify for the Champions League and win the European Championship with Serbia in Poland”.

“I think my recent improvement is obvious, but I'm still young and I make mistakes”.

The Serbian’s 14 Serie A starts from the current campaign almost match the 17 he managed last season, his debut in Italian professional football.

Widely considered to be one of Serbian football’s most promising players, Milinkovic has already scored three goals in ten appearances with his country’s Under-21 outfit.