Nikola Kalinic has just arrived at Milan’s la Madonnina medical centre to undergo his medical tests before completing a € 25 million move to AC Milan. The Croat is set to join the rossoneri on a € 5 million loan deal plus a € 20 million obligation to buy which will be activated next summer. Our reporter in Milan Daniele Longo has filmed Kalinic’s arrival at La Madonnina. The player will visit the club’s headquarters later this afternoon and the official announcement of his move from Fiorentina is expected in the coming hours.