After an overwhelming start, with 4 goals in his first 4 games, Gabigol has once again found himself in a poor run of form, having not scored for five consecutive games.

Gabriel Barbosa seemed to have recovered after a year and a half of poor spells at both Inter and Benfica, returning to his home country Brazil and his former team Santos. However, in the club where he made a name for himself, his presence is no longer considered untouchable.

Gabigol is no longer a vital part of Santos' project. After failing to score for five games, Gabigol is now facing tough competition as Eduardo Sasha, Rodrygo and Arthur Gomes have proven to be interesting prospects. As reported by UOL Esporte, given the growth of these offensive players, Gabigol is no longer a vital part of Santos' project.

The striker born in 1996 is still owned by Inter, having joined them in a €30m move two years ago. He will return to San Siro when his loan expires on December 31, 2018.