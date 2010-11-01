Lucas Moura is ecstatic about scoring his first goal for Tottenham.

The PSG man moved to North London for almost

30 million in the winter, as the White Hart Lane side needed reinforcements in midfield.

The 25-year-old played a starring role in the Lilywhites’ FA Cup draw with Rochdale.

He told Spurs TV: "I am happy; my first start, my first goal.

“I wanted to win, but I am happy with the goal".

The Brazilian was also being linked to Inter in the winter, the Nerazzurri needing reinforcements in the middle. He netted twelve goals in Ligue 1 last season, but found himself being edged out by Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

He was adamant, however, that Mauricio Pochettino’s side get the business done in the replay, Spurs being surprisingly pegged back by their opponents.

"It was a very difficult game, they were very strong and now we need to prepare for the second game at Wembley."