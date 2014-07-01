Steven N’Zonzi is set to travel to the United Kingdom,

The Arsenal, Everton and Juventus target isn’t getting on well with current club Sevilla, storming out of the 3-3 draw with Liverpool after he was subbed off.

The Frenchman and former Blackburn player was linked to a summer move to Juventus, but Sevilla wouldn’t sell him for anything less than

30 million.

He hasn’t played since that storming out, and Sevilla info claim that he is heading to London in order to visit his daughter.

Everton and Arsenal are known to be hot on heels, with Sam Allardyce a particular enthusiast. The former England Coach was tempted to call up N’Zonzi to play for the Three Lions, but his tenure didn’t last very long.

could be tempted to pay his €40 million release clause, which they considered doing so last summer when it seemed inevitable he would join Serie A champions Juventus.