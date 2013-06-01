Lucas Moura is being increasingly linked to Atletico Madrid by reports in France.

Lucas has played less in the second half of this season, despite starting the campaign well with PSG.

He’s already been in hot water for answering “don’t worry” to a fan who had asked him on Twitter whether he would leave.

Moura has scored nine goals and added five assists in Ligue 1 this season, increasing to 16 goals and six assists in all competitions.

He was signed for €40 million from Sao Paulo, leading some fans to ask whether PSG have really go their money’s worth from the 24-year-old.

Moura was recently defended by team-mate Marco Verratti: “Lucas had a great first half of the season, he’s played a lot,” wrote on Goal.com recently, “Lucas has also made the most of the Coach’s tactical training.

“He’s more complete now. We can easily forged that he is young, and that he can have difficult moments.”

(via Le10Sport) claimed yesterday that the Brazilian star is seen by Coach Diego Simeone as a potential replacement if Antoine Griezmann goes to Manchester United.