€40m Spurs defender wanted by Juve, Chelsea and Man Utd

Reports from the Sun say that Serie A powehouses Juventus and Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea are eyeing up moves for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld.



The 29-year-old Alderweireld has emerged as one of the world's best defenders during his stay at Tottenham, ever since he arrived from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015 following a loan stint at Southampton. This season, injuries have derailed the Belgian's progress and Alderweireld has made only 11 starts in the Premier League. Rumors have been strife surrounding his departure.



The Sun reports that Tottenham's Premier League rivals Man United and Chelsea and Serie A giants Juventus are preparing moves for Alderweireld.



The defender's contract at the club runs out in the summer of 2019 and disagreements regarding it have made Alderweireld's situation at the club interesting for the other big clubs in Europe. While he did start during Spurs' 1-1 draw against Brighton two weeks ago, the last time Alderweireld featured for Spurs in the Premier League before that was back in October against Manchester United.



Alderweireld's contract is said to have a clause which will allow him to leave the club for a 25 million euros fee this summer and the trio after him will be closely looking at that.





Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)