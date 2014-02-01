Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain claims that he had eyes only for Liverpool

The England international moved to Anfield for

40 million on transfer deadline day, despite the interest of London rivals Chelsea.

The young winger had seen his role at Arsenal decline - with the arrival of players like Alexis Sanchez penalising him.

"The team and the feel of the whole football club in general just sat right with me. I think there are really exciting things to come here and especially with this manager so I felt it was right for me to push to be a part of that. I'm delighted that I finally got the opportunity to."

The 23-year-old only started 16 Premier League games last season, but still found a way to make seven assists.

"The first thing was the tough decision to leave Arsenal. That was the only thing that was really tough for me and the deliberation but Liverpool was the only option for me in terms of where I thought I would be playing."