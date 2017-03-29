Chelsea are Alexis Sanchez’s ideal destination for next season,

The London paper had revealed a few days before that the Chilean and Romelu Lukaku are Chelsea’s priority targets for the summer.

Sanchez has been at odds with Arsenal for a while, being dropped before the games against Liverpool and the trip to Bayern Munich (1-3 and 1-5), the latter because of Arsene Wenger’s reservations about the 28-year-old’s efforts in training.

The Juventus, PSG and Inter target recently said that he’d stay at Arsenal, but dropped a hint that he wanted the Gunners to be a ‘winning’ side.

“I am happy in London and I hope to finish my contract at Arsenal,” he

"I want to stay in a winning team and keep playing in the same city”.

Could that have been a hint linking him with Chelsea?

Sanchez’s deal expires next summer, and Arsenal risk losing the

42.5 million signing for nothing.

He’s scored 18 Premier League goals this season.