€42.5m Arsenal star prefers Chelsea over PSG, Juve and Inter
05 April at 17:15Chelsea are Alexis Sanchez’s ideal destination for next season, the Daily Telegraph reveals.
The London paper had revealed a few days before that the Chilean and Romelu Lukaku are Chelsea’s priority targets for the summer.
Sanchez has been at odds with Arsenal for a while, being dropped before the games against Liverpool and the trip to Bayern Munich (1-3 and 1-5), the latter because of Arsene Wenger’s reservations about the 28-year-old’s efforts in training.
The Juventus, PSG and Inter target recently said that he’d stay at Arsenal, but dropped a hint that he wanted the Gunners to be a ‘winning’ side.
“I am happy in London and I hope to finish my contract at Arsenal,” he confirmed (via Metro).
"I want to stay in a winning team and keep playing in the same city”.
Could that have been a hint linking him with Chelsea?
Sanchez’s deal expires next summer, and Arsenal risk losing the €42.5 million signing for nothing.
He’s scored 18 Premier League goals this season.
@EdoDalmonte
