€50m Arsenal defender wants Barcelona move over Juventus
31 March at 15:23Arsenal star defender Hector Bellerin has emerged as a top transfer target for many European clubs including Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester City. The Serie A and LaLiga giants have been scouting the Spaniard but Mundo Deportivo claims Bellerin would snub a move to Juventus to join Barcelona, should both clubs offer him an escape route from the Emirates Stadium in the summer.
Manchester City have also emerged as possible suitors for the Spaniard although Arsenal have already rejected a € 40 million bid of Pep Guardiola.
Bellerin tops Barcelona’s shopping list as the blaugrana are looking for a new right-back to join the Nou Camp hierarchy after that they failed to replace Dani Alves with a natural right defender last summer.
Bellerin, however, is not eager to leave Arsenal at the moment as he does not want to ‘betray’ his mentor Arsene Wenger. On the other hand, however, he would be tempted to return to his old club given that he’s a product of Barcelona academy who moved to London when he was only 16.
Juventus scouted the talented right-back during the U21 International friendly between Spain and Italy last week but the bianconeri are set to be beaten by Barcelona for the signing of the 21-year-old who, according to Mundo Deportivo, is available for € 50 million.
Go to comments